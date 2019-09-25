As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shares Rose, Phocas Financial Raised by $991,835 Its Stake; Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $974,061 as Stock Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 769,983 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 4,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 14,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 894,563 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

