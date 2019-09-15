As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Price Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Position by $10.26 Million; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Position by $600,758

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.02M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 611,423 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,363 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 9,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.42M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.45% or 99,240 shares. 526,531 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 7,390 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 48,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 23,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 28 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Coldstream Capital Management holds 17,239 shares. Grace And White Ny owns 118,700 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 207,151 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 15,300 shares. 1.86 million were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 197,412 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Limited Co has invested 0.89% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 121,200 shares to 556,300 shares, valued at $85.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “POTTERY BARN TEEN RELEASES FANTASTIC BEASTSâ„¢ INSPIRED HOME DÃ‰COR COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131,088 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 65.69 million shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,970 shares. Greenwood reported 98,552 shares. Md Sass Services holds 14,800 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 0.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,194 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,969 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Capital Management LP has 3.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,910 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,236 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.24% or 150,156 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 3,572 shares in its portfolio. Diversified stated it has 3,498 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).