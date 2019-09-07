As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Value Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Holding by $339,920; As Knowles (KN) Stock Rose, Mcclain Value Management Increased Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 928,774 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.08 million shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group holds 15,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 6,627 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 18,642 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 16,700 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,810 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 25,632 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 2,104 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 13,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 64,250 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 8,935 shares. Sprott Inc has 0.43% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 35,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 4,463 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 297,276 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1.67M shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).