As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Its Stake; Primerica (PRI) Stake Held by Bridges Investment Management Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 184,432 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 893,113 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp owns 297,276 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 33,600 shares. Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.43% or 85,135 shares in its portfolio. Synovus holds 0.01% or 8,406 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Vision Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,598 shares or 0.31% of the stock. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.01% or 405 shares. Trust Investment Advsrs, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,275 shares. Jane Street Limited holds 0% or 30,471 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,800 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated owns 99,950 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 158,114 shares stake. Moreover, Thomas Story & Son Lc has 3.19% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 107,905 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,388 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,486 shares to 11,839 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,495 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

