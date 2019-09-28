As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Valuation Rose, Phocas Financial Upped by $991.84 Million Its Holding; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $9.46 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91B, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 461,661 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 600,940 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 13,876 shares to 128,350 shares, valued at $116.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 77,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,876 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 15,630 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27,852 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 7.45 million shares stake. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,700 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 128,276 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,200 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 130,423 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 63,084 shares. Blackhill Inc invested in 42.14% or 4.03M shares. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 4,430 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 38,887 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 106,363 shares or 0% of the stock.