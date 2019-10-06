As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Position; As Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital Management Associates Has Lowered by $304,150 Its Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 7,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 96,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 88,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 501,373 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.66. About 59,323 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares to 522,079 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,240 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,211 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Btim holds 0.45% or 526,531 shares. Ingalls Snyder has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 96,780 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 392 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 12,669 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 20,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt holds 1.57% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 55,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 10,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 311,825 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grimes & Co invested in 9,686 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 37.43 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.