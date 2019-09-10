As Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Stock Rose, Holder Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Meeder Asset Management Lifted Cummins (CMI) Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 804.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 34,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 38,459 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 4,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $164.25. About 1.40M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 681,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 118,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 952,282 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $78.07 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 504,258 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $179.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 33,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Management Limited reported 206,095 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 246,805 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 182,586 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 5,966 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27,751 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,408 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt accumulated 300 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,739 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Ltd owns 12,800 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 238,224 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 318,669 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 65,345 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 4,612 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 67,721 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).