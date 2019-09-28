As Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Shares Rose, Blackhill Capital Lowered Position by $1.61 Million; Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Price Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 347,941 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.87 million, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Albertsons Companies, The Kroger Co., and Williams-Sonoma Announce Major Commitments to Fair Trade Certified Coffee as Part of Sustainable Coffee Challenge – CSRwire.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Williams-Sonoma, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.24 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 76,902 shares to 477,196 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

