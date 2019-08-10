As Williams Ord (WMB) Market Value Declined, C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Lifted Holding; Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) as Market Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 754,894 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 9,882 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 19,890 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Sei owns 292,528 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 237,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 19,523 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 19.38M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 63,774 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 78,705 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 7.52M shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 53,009 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.52 million for 8.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares to 133,556 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Centre Asset Management Llc has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 9.85% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 35.08M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 156,186 shares. Barnett Co reported 10,527 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.08% or 43,142 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division stated it has 39,680 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Limited Company accumulated 29,335 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 385 are held by Bollard Gp Ltd Llc. Pro owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ci Inc invested 1.27% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 136,950 are held by Stephens Ar. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 1,472 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 153,767 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.05% stake.