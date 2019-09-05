As Williams Cos (WMB) Valuation Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Holding; Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) Stock Price Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 39,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 85,134 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45B, up from 45,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 6.71 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Global Materials (MXI) by 1,891 shares to 7,456 shares, valued at $478.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) by 125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,684 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 117,240 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 150,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Starr Interest, Switzerland-based fund reported 290,833 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 231,998 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,119 shares in its portfolio. 156,116 were reported by Cohen Cap Management. Agf Invests America reported 0.92% stake. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 576,810 shares. Ares Management Limited Com accumulated 12,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 9,336 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc reported 60,812 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.72 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluespruce Lp reported 474,992 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 1,368 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 1,685 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 37,443 shares. Lau Limited Liability Company invested in 2,200 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.71% or 5.63 million shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Piedmont Inv has 113,903 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,786 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Communication reported 44,509 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% or 7,775 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 144,500 shares. Da Davidson owns 73,523 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.