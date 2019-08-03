As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised by $934,945 Its Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81 million, up from 13.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 12.71 million shares or 5.75% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 2.90M shares. Daiwa Securities owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 47,981 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 167,414 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 47,765 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 64,549 shares. Bessemer invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blume Capital Management reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Highland Capital Management LP holds 772,576 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 200,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bridgecreek Lc has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cypress Ltd (Wy) reported 500 shares. Arvest Bank Division reported 19,853 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.66M shares. First Natl Trust Co has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 221,813 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability owns 26,409 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 28,624 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 1,500 are held by Estabrook Capital Mgmt. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 13,170 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 242,028 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.58 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management holds 542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt holds 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,213 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0% stake. Cipher Cap LP holds 312,208 shares.