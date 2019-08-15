As Williams Cos (WMB) Share Value Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.34 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $399,546

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $201.04. About 21.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 298,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 439,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, down from 737,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 5.30M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 125,316 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc has 0.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,714 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 27,500 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 130 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 28,307 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Syntal Partners Ltd holds 31,348 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 271,955 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.85M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management reported 1,705 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 40,521 shares. Diversified invested in 39,053 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prns Gp Ag holds 2.8% or 711,458 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3,786 are held by Destination Wealth Management.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 36,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

