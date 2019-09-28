As Williams Cos (WMB) Share Value Declined, Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.69 Million; Harding Loevner LP Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Cut by $40.57 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 346,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 19,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $550,000, down from 365,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (JQC) by 54,821 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 3,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.