As Williams Cos (WMB) Share Price Declined, Gabelli Funds Raised by $1.38 Million Its Position; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increases Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 283,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 233,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Mgmt Lc invested in 0.48% or 31,318 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 2.29 million shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 301 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory holds 98,570 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Com invested 0.4% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Korea Invest accumulated 692,649 shares. Patten Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.35% stake. 170,316 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Llc. Morgan Stanley owns 11.42M shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 7.88 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7,000 shares to 195,650 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).