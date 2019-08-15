As Williams Cos (WMB) Share Price Declined, Ecofin LTD Has Cut Stake by $1.50 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 140.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 25.54 million shares traded or 112.14% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 53,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 204,328 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 257,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 9.16 million shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust Company has invested 0.62% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9.43% or 13.61 million shares. Salient Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 12.58M shares. E&G Advisors Lp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce holds 0% or 10,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 24,077 shares. Argent Trust owns 50,282 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 156,186 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Bridgecreek Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.58% stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 52,016 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 52 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 23,325 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset New York stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 76,181 shares to 326,253 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,940 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).