As Williams Cos (WMB) Market Value Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Raised by Lazard Asset Management Llc

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 854.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 250,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 279,847 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 29,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 298,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 886,256 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.55 million, up from 587,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties by 51,815 shares to 79,991 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Corp (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,620 shares, and cut its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stock futures fall on Trump impeachment push, Nike gains – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nvidia’s stock jumps after analyst raises price target – MarketWatch” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Impact Limited Liability reported 1.05% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 26,865 shares. Moreover, Intersect Capital has 0.45% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,907 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Co. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 462,085 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.31% or 346,479 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Llc invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hallmark Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ratan Lp reported 1.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 79,237 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,609 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 83,702 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 53,300 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.26% or 257,190 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 740,494 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Carroll Fincl Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,308 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aspen Invest Inc has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 220 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.12% or 1.93 million shares. Paragon Management Lc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 410,838 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.