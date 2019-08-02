As Williams Cos (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $9.67 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Profund Advisors Cut Position by $477,416

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1682.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 345,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 365,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 7.83M shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 112,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 117,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 6.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares to 565 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,232 shares to 3,812 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 4,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,870 shares, and has risen its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

