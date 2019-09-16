As Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Upped Stake by $7.62 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Lifted Its Holding by $408,852

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 271,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 983,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58 million, up from 711,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,582 shares to 480,109 shares, valued at $41.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,674 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Energy Corp.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,110 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 5,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,780 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).