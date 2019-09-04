As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $17.45 Million; Boston Family Office Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 215.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 37,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 54,420 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 17,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $227.34. About 178,009 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Another recent and important The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares to 732,919 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 165,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 23.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7.88M shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 12,828 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20,281 shares. 488,000 are held by Adams Natural Res Fund. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.09% or 136,950 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Co holds 800 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech reported 40,000 shares. 135,364 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 285,768 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.02% or 2.65M shares. Sei accumulated 362,936 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 18,696 shares. 496 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3.44% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.97 million shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Tower Research Llc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bollard Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,209 shares. Davis R M reported 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hilton Mgmt Ltd accumulated 325 shares. 14,731 are held by Atria Investments Lc. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,073 shares. 3,140 are held by Guyasuta Advisors. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,257 shares. Moreover, Opus Invest Management has 1.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 34,800 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 11,532 shares.