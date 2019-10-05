As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Raised Its Position

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, up from 46,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 44,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 374,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, down from 419,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 137,267 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 447,669 shares. Covington Cap Management stated it has 40,521 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Management invested in 0.53% or 62,408 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rech Glob Investors owns 2.65 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 177,335 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr holds 9.16% or 32.86M shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff & has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amp Cap Investors accumulated 0.54% or 3.56M shares. Cibc Mkts Inc has 109,391 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 13,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 54,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,138 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Inc reported 6,584 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cadence Management Limited Liability Co reported 5,466 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 40,102 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited Liability holds 117,735 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 1,099 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 9,126 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.77% or 71,400 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 32,175 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 16,771 shares stake. Scout Invs invested in 63,013 shares or 0.25% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).