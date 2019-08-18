As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Stake; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Share Price Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Holding by $452,400

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55 million shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 46,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 62,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 1.92 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 17,490 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 1.76 million are held by Reaves W H And Com. Barclays Public Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 56,164 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 11,438 shares. Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 284,345 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Williams Jones & Ltd Llc owns 33,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 203,300 shares. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Morgan Stanley stated it has 11.42 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh holds 49,055 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 66,651 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.79M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 218,688 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 240,631 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,722 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 838,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,616 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 21,039 shares. Geode Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dana holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 63,299 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 667,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 68,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 9.03M shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 8,528 shares in its portfolio.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6,900 shares to 28,361 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 14,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).