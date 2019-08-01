As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Its Holding; As Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 18.53M shares traded or 161.19% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 152,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 171,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 848,389 shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 38,116 shares to 658,334 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moors & Cabot reported 481,394 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 51,066 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 0.19% or 803,619 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 56,826 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.25M shares. 96 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 8,162 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 125,273 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 1,810 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co reported 29,321 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc reported 49,119 shares stake. Korea reported 80,346 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Lafayette has 0.12% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,400 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 2,513 shares. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 29,598 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,400 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 951,319 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.14% or 464,419 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,471 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 1,494 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 100,683 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 14,023 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,687 shares to 61,687 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

