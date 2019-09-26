As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Valueworks Decreased Position by $430,472; At&T (T) Position Held by Crow Point Partners Llc

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 6.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares to 264,827 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,416 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,560 shares to 51,720 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,223 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).