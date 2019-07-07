As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Rose, Linscomb & Williams Raised Its Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $473,605 as Share Price Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 56,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.23 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.