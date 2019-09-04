As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Trust Asset Management Raised Its Position by $21.49 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Pathstone Family Office Has Cut by $12.55 Million Its Stake

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 10.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Co has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bollard Group Ltd Company owns 385 shares. Investors has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.02% or 32,735 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 44,516 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 1,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 108,353 shares. 64,549 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Stratos Wealth Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,719 shares. Reaves W H And Inc reported 1.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Castleark Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Centre Asset Limited reported 16,200 shares.

Another recent and important The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 30,000 shares. Ashford Capital invested in 15,171 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 158,762 shares. 18,185 were accumulated by Longer Invs. Ftb invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 53,248 were reported by Biondo Investment Advsrs Lc. Stillwater Capital Advsrs accumulated 173,387 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 1.01 million shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Light Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 120,668 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Limited. Hartford Invest Management holds 957,416 shares. 182,231 are owned by Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,805 shares. Palestra Mngmt Limited Company has 1.13 million shares for 4.36% of their portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36,877 shares to 38,098 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO).