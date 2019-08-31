As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $33.81 Million; Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $6.39 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 172,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 411,649 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 584,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 237,136 shares traded or 77.72% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 12.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15 million, down from 13.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 4.75M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 1,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 301 shares. Plancorp Limited Com has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lmr Partners Llp reported 8,980 shares. Allstate Corp reported 168,664 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 14,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0.03% or 24,248 shares. J Goldman And LP has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 125,273 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 2.72 million shares. C V Starr Inc has invested 13.19% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Calamos Advsr Limited Company holds 271,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 556,900 are held by Carlson L P.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $314.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 352,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 100,955 shares to 645,512 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).