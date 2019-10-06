As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Heronetta Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $352,436; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding by $806,000

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 12,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 334,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 346,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 6.13M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 224,809 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Charles Schwab Inv reported 138,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Glenmede Trust Na holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 746,916 are owned by Kennedy Capital Management. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,570 shares. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 62,616 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 18,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 41,525 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 189,345 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 36,622 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp owns 132,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tarbox Family Office holds 553 shares. 37,956 were accumulated by Verity And Verity Lc. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 34,156 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 246,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,547 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 42,650 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 77 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 2.39M shares. Next Incorporated has 2,122 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 3,186 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 19.58 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 535,350 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg owns 78,303 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.