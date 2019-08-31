As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $3.64 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27 million, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 946,439 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares to 69,098 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.88 million shares to 20.54 million shares, valued at $205.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 254,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.78M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cls Limited Liability Corp reported 77 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 44,774 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 72,810 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd holds 0.16% or 41,394 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bokf Na reported 231,998 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 336,902 are owned by Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors. Kentucky-based Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln Natl reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bridgecreek Limited Liability Co reported 1.58% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 94,999 shares in its portfolio.