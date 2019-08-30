As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Declined, Loeb Partners Cut Holding by $2.38 Million; Fishman Jay A LTD Holding in Lennar (LEN) Has Lowered by $154.63 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 81,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 83,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 3.04M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52B, down from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 1.29 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.40M for 9.71 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,300 shares to 29,499 shares, valued at $3.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings.

