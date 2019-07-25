As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Stake; Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Stake in New York Times (NYT) as Share Price Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in New York Times (NYT) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64M, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in New York Times for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 357,284 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Grp De stated it has 672,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2.18M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 313,920 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.15% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 16,572 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 15,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1,350 shares. 43,546 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 49,578 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 595,746 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 14.97M shares. Northern reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 125,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 517,063 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $86.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.70 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,000 are held by Permit Cap Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 21,491 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 16,719 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,002 shares. 117,240 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 303,011 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 554,818 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 16,635 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.55% or 49,110 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 29,386 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 131,849 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Limited accumulated 0.18% or 390,341 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 64,549 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.