As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.99 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 14.55 million shares traded or 105.07% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.51 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

