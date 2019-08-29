As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder 13D Management Raised Sothebys (BID) Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 329,268 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18M shares to 8.66M shares, valued at $69.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 43,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prns Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,348 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Robertson Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.3% stake. Financial Counselors holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 584,255 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 633,999 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability holds 1.41% or 906,705 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ag holds 711,458 shares. Ares Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,935 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 477,710 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 18,696 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 393,074 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Canal Insurance holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 139,300 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.