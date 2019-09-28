As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Position by $435,960; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Position by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 15,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 97,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 112,244 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 19,146 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,951 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fosun Int Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,000 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. 36,037 were reported by Comerica Bancshares. Fincl Counselors reported 22,151 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,791 shares. 26,000 are held by Bp Plc. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 880 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 77,863 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 8,804 shares. Private Na holds 0.23% or 4,858 shares in its portfolio.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75 million shares to 9.98 million shares, valued at $263.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,558 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock.