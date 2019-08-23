As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Trust Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Jd Capital Management Has Raised Its General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 118.55M shares traded or 87.47% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 87,184 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation owns 32,895 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invs has 1.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 563,884 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northeast Consultants reported 29,402 shares stake. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 229,841 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd holds 477,710 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.06% or 13.84M shares. 31,348 are owned by Syntal Capital Partners. Ajo Lp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 15,283 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 4.75M shares. Alps Advisors holds 1.71M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,194 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.02% or 511,290 shares. L & S Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,777 shares. Moller Fincl Serv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 61,928 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 538,767 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,172 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utah Retirement holds 1.63 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Inc has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 182,509 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 144,626 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 98,613 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 3.74% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 333,361 shares.