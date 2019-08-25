As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Stake by $14.42 Million; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 232.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 78,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 111,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 33,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 906,004 shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 514,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.41 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 29,207 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,154 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 34 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gru holds 3.09% or 79,196 shares in its portfolio. 29,405 were accumulated by Papp L Roy And Associate. Jensen Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 6,050 shares. United Fire Gp accumulated 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,586 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 777 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 6,915 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 148,990 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.14 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 195,394 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, Washington-based fund reported 44 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,805 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs America stated it has 90,095 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Ares Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,935 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 231,880 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 6.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 6.18 million shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.25M shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Limited has invested 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples Financial Serv Corporation reported 258 shares. Intact Invest owns 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 128,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fairview Cap Mngmt invested in 7,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pentwater Cap LP holds 200,000 shares. Everence Incorporated invested in 25,781 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 157,331 shares to 469,246 shares, valued at $45.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 31,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).