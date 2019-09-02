As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $6.39 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 380,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 13.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.90B, up from 13.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.52M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,613 shares. Sequoia Fin Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,943 shares. 284,345 are held by Nbw. Cutter & Co Brokerage stated it has 96,446 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Advsr Management Lc reported 467,221 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 31,753 are held by Miles Capital Incorporated. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.35M shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 82,026 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com invested in 0.57% or 554,818 shares. Rampart Investment Co Llc has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 39,680 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,226 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 3,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.54M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 245,400 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $509.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 724,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Lp owns 53,710 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 467,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shapiro has 13.81 million shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 63,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 80,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Group Lp holds 1.74M shares. Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 460,049 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 1.45M shares. Vision Capital Mngmt has invested 0.74% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,806 shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $166.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc..

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye (FEYE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.