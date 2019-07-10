As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $2.00 Million; Csx (CSX) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 71,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,996 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 474,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 1.01 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EWQ) by 21,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,643 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.