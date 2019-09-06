As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Position; Winch Advisory Services Holding In Freeport (FCX) Was Boosted

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 24.49 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 8.35M shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance reported 7,043 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 449,144 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 488,148 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kbc Nv holds 393,074 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 357,827 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 2,162 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 407,158 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 4.39 million shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,293 shares. Valueworks Llc owns 63,890 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 44,465 shares. Capital invested in 22.57M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.92M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares to 410 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,406 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M.