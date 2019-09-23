As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Holder Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Stake; British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $3.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 12,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 334,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38 million, down from 346,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.24 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 417,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 982,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 572,176 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.94M for 24.64 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.47 million shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1,705 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 29,920 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 199,920 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.89 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 712,238 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,297 shares. Yorktown & Com has 0.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 40,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 98,890 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 18,350 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 2.67 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank Of America De has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.33% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 69,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $219.92M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.