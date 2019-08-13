As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Holder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Position; Cannell Capital Has Decreased Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stake by $8.24 Million; Share Value Declined

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 12,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 51,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 13,974 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI)

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares to 56,511 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exterran Corp by 68,775 shares to 888,237 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.60 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

