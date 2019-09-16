As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Energy Income Partners Upped by $12.08 Million Its Holding; Patten & Patten Lifted Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 431,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 10.02 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.91M, up from 9.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 120,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 111,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 1.55M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,299 shares to 43,860 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,674 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 50 shares. Cambridge invested in 369,768 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,268 shares. 274,274 are owned by Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Whitnell & Company holds 21,725 shares. Natixis LP has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 395,811 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 184,355 shares. Jnba holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors stated it has 41,544 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 49,142 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Century Incorporated has 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Naples Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru reported 2.45M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

