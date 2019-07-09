As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Rose, Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lowered by $374,192 Its Position; River Road Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) as Share Value Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 71,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 463,376 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.96 million, up from 391,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 12.06M shares traded or 299.47% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.70 million for 31.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Highlights Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability; Announces Membership in ONE Future – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

