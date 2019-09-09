As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Trust Asset Management Increased Stake; Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Holding Held by Ami Asset Management Corp

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 62,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 225,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 163,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 601,687 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 579,561 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman Co LP holds 0.09% or 57,286 shares. Hamlin Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.54 million shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.04% or 786,940 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Ltd Liability accumulated 57,480 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 19,849 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,880 shares. Samson Mgmt Limited Liability reported 232,488 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 6,573 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 17,221 shares in its portfolio. Adage Partners Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 285,768 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 6.43M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc Cl A by 30,846 shares to 249,161 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 36,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr LP reported 0.12% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 62,796 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 522,739 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 5.77 million shares. Sei accumulated 136,782 shares. D E Shaw And reported 442,460 shares. 66,700 are held by Product Prtnrs Lc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 59,911 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 7,792 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 3,600 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. 26,333 are owned by Diligent Lc. Whittier Of Nevada holds 45,944 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.