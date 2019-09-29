As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Valueworks Trimmed by $430,472 Its Holding; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $9.66 Million as Shares Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.73M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $518.19. About 276,148 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.62 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oklahoma-based Prescott Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Columbus Circle reported 0.27% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Blair William And Il stated it has 168,189 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bamco Inc New York invested 0.39% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 2,278 shares. 2,086 were reported by Intl Ltd Ca. Covington Management holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 17 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc reported 767 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 86,604 shares. Churchill Mgmt owns 20,376 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 9 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 23,777 shares.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,347 shares to 69,693 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile owns 20,132 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co owns 42,400 shares. 37,450 were accumulated by Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170,810 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 2.47 million shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gru One Trading LP holds 38,767 shares. 36,215 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 16,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 205,358 shares. Phillips Financial Ltd holds 0.06% or 11,198 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 64,635 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,175 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.