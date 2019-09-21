As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Trust Asset Management Cut Position by $26.74 Million; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Basswood Capital Management Has Increased by $5.15 Million Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 73,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 352,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, up from 278,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.