As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position; Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Position Has Boosted by Rmb Capital Management Llc

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 125,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 376,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, up from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Rev $4.18B

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 20.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56 million, down from 20.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares to 496,382 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.29M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Salient Capital Llc reported 12.58M shares. The California-based Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 33,126 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jane Street Gru holds 0% or 34,243 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 102,863 shares. 40,000 are held by Yorktown And Research Comm. Highland Mngmt Lp invested in 1.38% or 772,576 shares. Adage Cap Group Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.51 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 111,865 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company owns 29,063 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 39,053 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 125,500 shares to 125,500 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 874,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,300 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF).