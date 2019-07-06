As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Rose, King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 5.15 million shares in its portfolio. 2.01M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Weiss Multi invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 8,950 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 20.40 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mgmt reported 22,450 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 3.32M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,399 shares. Washington Tru invested in 25,352 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Samson Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 232,488 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 851,339 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 6,135 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 13,511 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And reported 37,202 shares. 2.76 million were accumulated by Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 101,153 shares. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,988 shares. Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 19,760 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.09M shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 2.28 million shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sol Mngmt invested in 12,230 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moller Fincl has 7,525 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 506,274 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,668 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 26,484 shares.