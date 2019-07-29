As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Upped by $357,000 Its Position; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rgm Capital Lowered Position

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 2.24M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23 million, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 630,826 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 136.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 232,860 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,336 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.