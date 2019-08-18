As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding; All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Position in Yy (YY) by $13.02 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 305,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.08 million, down from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.29M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47M shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 21,491 shares or 0.15% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 100,005 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited reported 251,950 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lowe Brockenbrough Communications Inc invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). E&G LP has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fairview Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 7,300 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,283 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 407,158 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.04% or 48,200 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested in 0.03% or 2.85M shares.

