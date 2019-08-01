As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Upped Position; Amg National Trust Bank Increases Position in Hormel (HRL)

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 22,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 6.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.37 million, up from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 18.53 million shares traded or 161.19% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 2.13 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd Com accumulated 16,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advisors holds 12,240 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability holds 64,561 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 15,182 shares. Cognios Ltd Com invested in 0.85% or 53,853 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 72,921 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2,700 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 52,658 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 464 shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa accumulated 0.01% or 29,766 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 119 shares. Reilly Llc has 45,470 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 22,720 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel Foods missed Q1 estimates and reaffirms FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel’s Earnings Prove Why It’s Better Than Its Rivals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,580 shares to 145,827 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 35,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,750 shares, and cut its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 47,691 shares to 52,800 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 46,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,450 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 58.64M shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.10 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prtn Gru Ag has invested 2.8% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Trust Services Lta has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 1.58% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 34,140 shares. The Missouri-based Financial Svcs Corp has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hudson Valley Adv has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Scotia Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

